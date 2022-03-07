Targeting media outlets regrettable: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday urged the prime minister to “beware of his advisers who are misleading him and creating a gulf between him and the media.”

Pervaiz Elahi stated to have noted with deep concern the decision of PTI advising its members not to participate in programmes of certain TV channels, adding “it is indeed a decision that will deny the ruling party a balanced coverage of its policies and point of view”.

He said that the beauty of democracy lies in plurality of views. “I urge upon the Prime Minister and the PTI leadership to reconsider their decision,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the decision of the federal government to cut back its advertisements to some newspapers and TV channels ostensibly for their perceived oppositionto amendments in the PECA law through an ordinance.

He said, “It is regrettable when media outlets are targeted for their editorial policies. Government advertising is public trust and should not be used as a tool to target some news outlets while giving undue benefit to others.”

“I am unable to understand why media outlets are being targeted when the prime minister has already assigned me the task to mediate with the media bodies on behalf of the government in order to resolve the thorny issue of PECA,” he concluded.