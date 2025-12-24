Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to have 'unpleasant' Christmas away from Royals

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor would be devastated as the Royal Family is set to celebrate Christmas without him.

The former Duke of York, who is not banished from public life, is experiencing a strain in his relationship with Royals especially amid the festive time.

Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror : "I think it’s obvious that Andrew‘s relationship with the rest of the Royal Family is, to say the least, extremely strained.

"You only have to look at the pictures of him trying to cosy up to William at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral to understand just how awkward things are. William virtually blanked him. I think the rest of the Royal Family will be mightily relieved that he won’t be there.

"It is, though, the most obvious and public sign that he is ostracised and an embarrassment to the family. And that must feel pretty unpleasant. It looks set to be rather a miserable time for the disgraced Mountbatten-Windsor."

She added: "Royal Lodge is said to be in quite a state, and many of his possessions have already been removed. The status of his relationship with his ex-wife, Sarah, is also up

This comes as a newly revealed email sent to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell raises alarming questions, with the sender jokingly asking if she had “found me some new inappropriate friends” to enjoy time with.

The message, signed only as “A xxx,” reportedly mentions being “up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.”