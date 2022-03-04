PMLN, PPP move NA against PECA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have separately submitted resolutions disapproving the Ordinance to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in the National Assembly Secretariat.

From the PMLN, the resolution was submitted to the Speaker National Assembly with the signatures of Marriyum Aurangzeb on the directive of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, a PMLN spokesperson said. The resolution was submitted under Rule 170 (2) of National Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007.

In a meeting with the delegation of the Joint Action Committee of Journalist Organizations, Shehbaz Sharif had assured them of bringing the resolution. From the PPP side legislator Agha Rafiullah submitted the resolution.