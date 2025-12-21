Prince William offers glimpse of future monarchy as son George volunteers in London

Prince William was joined by his eldest son Prince George for an annual royal outing.

The second in the line to British throne, George along with his dad, the future King helped prepare the annual holiday lunch at The Passage, which is the largest resource center or homeless and insecurely housed people in the UK.

For the special outing, George was dressed casually in red quarter zip with a button-down underneath. Meanwhile, William wore a sweater with a blue button-down.

This outing symbolized more relatable and approachable image that the Prince of Wales hopes to create given George's casual outfit is in contrast to the formality expected of young royals in past generations.

It is pertinent to mention that in past the late Princess Diana also took young Prince Harry and Prince William around the same age as of George's now to the same event. However, the past photos showed now-Prince of Wales donning suit and tie for the event.

This sudden shift comes as Prince William has been opened about his goal to modernize monarchy and make it more relatable. Notably, Prince George's outfit seemed a clear step in his goal.

Speaking with Eugene Levy, host of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales said about traditions, "Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?"

Adding, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda – change for good. And I embrace that, and I enjoy that change – I don't fear it."

"If you're not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it. I think it's important to live for the here and now," he also noted.