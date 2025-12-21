Prince Harry 'determined' to make Christmas special for Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Harry are expected to spend the Christmas period with Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry is determined to make upcoming Christmas special for his beloved wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in California.

This has been claimed by royal expert Jennie Bond after the California-based royal couple released family portrait on social media.

The royal seems determined despite the Duke is on record as saying he misses elements of his UK life, including the banter, pub culture, friends, and family gatherings.

Jennie told the Mirror, “And he says he still has a deep love for Britain so the images of his family making that familiar walk to Sandringham Church might, indeed, pull at his heartstrings. But maybe not for long. When he’s enjoying Christmas in the warm Californian sunshine, with his wife, children and mother-in-law, the attraction of an often grey, damp Norfolk might fade a little.”

Meghan and Harry are expected to spend the Christmas period in Montecito with Meghan’s mum and the children’s grandmother, Doria Ragland.

The royal expert added, “But I don’t imagine Harry would readily swap the relaxed, chilled out California celebration for the formality of a royal Christmas. So, there might be a moment of nostalgia, but I think Harry will happily throw himself into an American style family day with his little ones.”

Meghan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a sweet photo with Archie, Lilibet and Prince Harry saying “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”