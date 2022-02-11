Nail hammering saga takes a new twist

PESHAWAR: The saga of the woman, who had landed at the Lady Reading Hospital after a nail was hammered into her head, took a new twist on Thursday as her husband claimed that she had been suffering from some mental issue.

“My wife has been suffering from some issues as she has injured herself many times in the past. There is no truth in the story that a faith-healer had asked for hammering a nail into her head,” said her husband Sabir Ahmad. Senior Superintendent of Police operations Haroonur Rashid was also present on the occasion.

Sabir Ahmad said the victim was his second wife and was mother of his two sons and one daughter and they didn’t need a son.

He claimed that his wife had injured herself many times in the past and he suspected that it seems she had been trapped by a genie.

Police officials said the doctors would examine the psychological condition of the woman as well as her spouse to find out if she had injured herself or the spouse or anyone else carried out the act.

The woman was brought to the hospital a few days back with a nail hammered into her head. The photos of the nail seen in her head went viral in social media after which the police took action.

Police had to check the record at hospital as well as Nadra to find the whereabouts of the woman. The woman was later identified as an Afghan national living in Faqirabad.