Pakistan Railways hold Kashmir rally

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division Saturday held a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally was led by Divisional Superintendent Inamullah Mehsud and was attended by a large number of railway employees, including DCO Hamid Farooq Qureshi, DTO Anwar Gujjar, DEN, Station House Officer of Railway Police Station.

The participants were carrying Kashmir flags and chanting slogans against India.

Addressing the rally, Mehsud said the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go to waste.

He expressed the hope that Kashmir would soon be liberated from the clutches of Indian occupation.

He strongly denounced the Indian atrocities being committed in the IIOJK against innocent and unarmed civilians.

He urged the world powers to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions. On this occasion, a photo competition was also organised to highlight the Kashmir issue.