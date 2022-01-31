 
Monday January 31, 2022
Row over RUDA

January 31, 2022

The Lahore High Court’s verdict against the controversial Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project is good news as the project seems to be simply another real-estate scheme for the country’s elite. Low taxation and amnesty schemes in real-estate have made it an attractive option for parking black money. It is a small wonder that Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index continues to give Pakistan a poor score. As long as instant profits and tax reliefs for investors in the real-estate sector are attractive, there will be a constant decline in the much-needed investment in the industry. Our exports will decline, and industries will close down. The country that once boasted of being an agro-based economy, self-sufficient enough to meet domestic food requirements and export the surplus, has now been reduced to importing even basic food items like wheat and vegetables.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

