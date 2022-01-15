CTD claims arresting Jundullah and al-Qaeda terrorist in raid

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a notorious terrorist associated with banned outfits Jundullah and al-Qaeda. Officials said on Friday a federal intelligence agency had been tipped off about the presence of notorious terrorists in Lines Area.

The information was shared with the CTD, whose officials conducted a joint raid with the help the agency, arrested Syed Kashif Ali alias Shaheen, and took him to the headquarters for questioning. During a search of his hideout, weapons, ammunition and important documents were seized.

The officials said the suspect revealed during the interrogation that he had been an absconder since 2004 in the terrorism plot against the then corps commander Karachi, and the Sindh government had announced reward money of Rs500,000 for his capture.

He also admitted that he was associated with al-Qaeda and Jundullah, and after the terrorist attack on the corps commander, he had fled to different cities of Pakistan and later hid himself in Rawalpindi. His name is on page 77 of the Red Book of the CTD Sindh. According to the officials, the suspect had come to Karachi to regroup the network, operate sleeper cells for al-Qaeda and commit terrorism activities in the city.