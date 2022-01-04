PLRA increases land record centres in 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has significantly increased the number of Land Record Centres in 2021 for public convenience in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and.

Total number of centres has increased to more than 5000 with the collaboration of Nadra, banks and Dehi Marakaz Maal. In 2021, a total of about four million landowners and beneficiaries were provided computerised services of fard issuance and attestation of mutation and Rs15 billion have been generated for national exchequer in the shape of provincial taxes and PLRA charges. Out of total 2.7 million fard issued during 2021, 1.8 million are issued from ARC, 5.5 lakhs from Nadra, 2 lakhs from Dehi Marakaz Maal, 1 lakh online while 31 thousand and 21 thousand from mobile centres and banks, respectively. Similarly, out of 1.2 million attested mutations, about 1.1 million transfers were made through land record centres, 1.5 million DMM, 40,000 mobile centres and 1800 mutations were attested through banks. Under Prime Minister's ‘Corruption-Free Pakistan’ vision, a special team has been formed in PLRA to register and resolve public grievances. In 2021, 479 complaints have been received through the Prime Minister's Portal in PLRA, which had been resolved promptly. Moreover 34 persons have been dismissed in the year 2021 after completing the inquiry and other disciplinary action against 99 officers and officials due to the complaints received against them.

Blankets distributed: SP Sadar Hassan Javed Bhatti has distributed blankets among the suspects behind bars in different police stations of the division. Bhatti visited the police stations of Township circle and distributed blankets and pillows among the suspects. Bhatti said the detained accused persons were bearing the brunt of harsh cold weather. The blankets have been distributed on humanitarian grounds. The luggage would be distributed phase wise in other police stations of the division also, he said.