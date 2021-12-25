Nation celebrates Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Saturday) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. The birthday is a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security,progress and prosperity of the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-i-Azam. Various activities will be held in government and private organisations to shed light on Quaid-i-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology. Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, while change of guard ceremony would also take place.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.