No progress in Ameena Arain ‘suicide’ case: Victim’s father, cousin deny involvement in murder

DADU: Despite passage of 24 hours, the Joint Investigation Team set up to probe the death of Ameena Arain has not shown any progress. The body of Ameena Arain was recovered hanging from a tree at her father’s house on December 19. Arain in her audio recording widely aired had expressed the apprehension of being killed by her cousin and father for marrying on her own accord.

Talking to the media, the victim’s husband Irfan Khoso said neither a murder FIR nor a forensic report of the victim’s audio recording has been concluded. However, talking to The News, the JIT in-charge DSP City Abdul Khalique Wagan said investigations have begun but they were seeking reports of the post-mortem and related pathological and chemical analysis before registering the FIR.

Meanwhile, Pandhi Khan Arain, the father of victim Ameena along with his son, claimed in a press conference that Irfan Khoso was already married prior to marrying his daughter. He alleged that Ameena was badly treated by Khoso and his brothers who threw her out of their house. The girl’s father claimed that despite throwing her out of his house, Irfan Khoso was not divorcing his daughter. Pandhi Khan said it was this frustration and desperation that drove Ameena to commit suicide.

Urs Arain, the cousin of Ameena Arain, who was accused by the victim in her audio tape of plotting to kill her, rejected the allegations in a press conference. Urs Arain claimed he was not in contact with Pandhi Khan for a long time following a bitter property dispute which has caused the two families to register cases against each another. He said in this scenario, how could he plot the murder with the help of his uncle.