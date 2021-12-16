 
close
Thursday December 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Awareness walk

December 16, 2021

DADU: The University of Sindh’s Directorate of Students’ Affairs on Wednesday organised an anti-narcotics walk to create awareness among the students about the harmful effects of consuming tobacco, Gutka, Ice and other intoxicating drugs. The walk was led by the Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology and participated by a large number of teachers and students.

Comments