Consultative meeting PIG held

Rawalpindi: The consultative meeting of Progressive Insaaf Group held. In meeting former Mir Islamabad Pir Adil Gillani, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, General Secretary, CDA Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, former president (IEAA), Muhammad Ajmal Baloch, President of All Pakistan Traders Union, Kamran Sohrab Kayani, Joint Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, District Rawalpindi Chaudhry Tahir Javed and more than 500 members of national cooperative housing Society was attend the meeting. All the special guests of this consultative meeting addressed, says a press release.

Rao Muhammad Bashir and all the members of the society assured that they would support every Progressive Insaaf Group. Rao Muhammad Bashir in his speech addressed all the members and informed them about all the facts of the society. He assured that he would save the life of the society from this amnesty which has been occupying it for 32 years. He further said that all the members of the society should succeed in the elections to be held on December 19, 2021 by voting for the Progressive Insaaf Group.