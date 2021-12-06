 
Monday December 06, 2021
World

Madagascar coup plot

By AFP
December 06, 2021
Antananarivo: A trial will begin on Monday in Madagascar for 21 people accused of planning a coup d’etat, including two French men and their wives. Arrested on July 20, Paul Rafanoharana, Philippe Francois and their wives are accused of endangering the security of the state, criminal conspiracy and a plot to assassinate President Andry Rajoelina.