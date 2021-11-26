Session on ‘75 years of Urdu satire in Pakistan’

Islamabad: Urdu satire and humour is the golden chapter of our national literature. These views were expressed by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), while giving an introductory speech in the ‘Muzakira’ -- ‘75 Years of Urdu satire and humour in Pakistan,’ organised by the PAL in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

‘Muzakira’ presided over by Sarfraz Shahid. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Virk and Dr. Fauzia Chaudhry were the chief guests while Khalid Masood Khan was the guest of honour. Dr. Adil Saeed Qureshi (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Dr. Waheed-ur-Rehman (Punjab) and Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khattak (Balochistan) expressed their views. Muhammad Arif was the moderator. Later, a ‘mushaira’ was also held.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that the creations of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousifi, Ibn Insha, Syed Zameer Jafari, Pitrus Bukhari, Col. Muhammad Khan, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Imtiaz Ali Taj and other senior comedians are our valuable assets.

He said that modern comedians have enriched Urdu satire with new themes, styles and artistic skills. Sarfraz Shahid said that I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL for organizing this wonderful, dignified and garden and spring satire comedy poetry. Today's discussion and poetry is a document in the history of satire and humour. All the intellectuals beautifully highlighted all aspects of humour. In my opinion, the name of Mr. Dehlvi is important in terms of satire and humour, which is not mentioned.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said that a very important work has been done in Urdu satire and comedy. He said that humor has been written in both prose and poetry. He gave a detailed review of Urdu literature from early comedians to modern comedians.

Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said that modern comedians have expanded Urdu satire comedy with new topics. He recited selected humorous poems. He said that the services of Syed Zameer Jafari, Shaukat Thanawi, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, Sarfraz Shahid, Anwar Masood, Abeer Abu Zari, Athar Shah Khan Jedi, Zia-ul-Haq Qasmi, Fazlullah Bihar and other poets are unforgettable.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Virk said that the tradition of Urdu satire and comedy is three and a half centuries old. There should be a standard of humour, he said. Despite the post-Pakistan situation, our comedians wrote well. In the sixties, Urdu satire and humour seems to be on the rise.

He said that the services of Mushtaq Ahmad Yousifi, Ibn Insha, Colonel Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Khalid Akhtar, Zameer Jafari, Mushfiq Khawaja, Imtiaz Ali Taj, Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, Zia-ul-Haq and others are unforgettable.

Dr. Fauzia Chaudhry said that good humour has been written in Urdu comic journalism before and after the establishment of Pakistan. With the changing times came new topics. Majeed Lahori, Abdul Majeed Salik, Agha Ashraf, Faiz Ludhianvi and others expanded the humour. She said that there is a wonderful tradition of Urdu satire and humour in journalism. Khalid Masood Khan said that in today's discussion all the writers talked about Urdu satire and humour and no aspect remained thirsty. He said that the tradition and history of Urdu satire in Pakistan is brighter. I learned a lot from today's speakers and opened new doors for many things. Dr Adil Saeed Qureshi said that notable comedians in KP include Taha Khan, Mahmood Sarhadi, Khurshid Ahmed Awan, Zahoor Ahmed Awan, Sultan Sukoon and Niaz Swati. Modern comedians are also writing good humour. Khalid Saeed Khattak said that the field of Urdu satire and comedy is wide in Balochistan. Moin Akhtar, Ameer Mohammad Jan, Naeem-ul-Haq, Qazi Fazlur Rehman, Yaseen Sufi, Agha Gul, Afzal Murad and Riffatt Niaz are notable names in terms of humour.