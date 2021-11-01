Thousands flee violence in Indonesia’s Papua

Timika, Indonesia: Church leaders in Indonesia’s conflict-wracked Papua region called for calm on Sunday as thousands fled to shelters after a two-year-old boy was killed in a firefight between government troops and independence-seeking rebels.
The restive region at the easternmost edge of the Southeast Asian archipelago has been the scene of intermittent clashes for decades in one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies.
Nairobi: Ethiopian forces have mounted a fresh battle for the strategic northern city of Dessie, residents said...
Manila: A Philippine news reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said on Sunday,...
Stockholm: Climate activists staged protests at airports across Sweden on Sunday, police said, causing brief air...
BrasÃlia: More than 20 alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed on Sunday in a vast police...
Kathmandu: At least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche hit the area they were in near Nepal’s...
Tokyo: A man was detained after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at...