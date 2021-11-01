 
Monday November 01, 2021
World

Thousands flee violence in Indonesia’s Papua

By AFP
November 01, 2021
Timika, Indonesia: Church leaders in Indonesia’s conflict-wracked Papua region called for calm on Sunday as thousands fled to shelters after a two-year-old boy was killed in a firefight between government troops and independence-seeking rebels.

The restive region at the easternmost edge of the Southeast Asian archipelago has been the scene of intermittent clashes for decades in one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies.