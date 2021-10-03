Seven die in Islamabad car crash

ISLAMABAD: A car carrying wedding party guests crashed in the federal capital in the wee hours of Saturday during heavy rain due to which seven people lost their lives.

The accident took place in Bhara Kahu, on outskirts of Islamabad, where a vehicle returning after attending a wedding party fell into a drain.

The accident took place due to rain which turned the road slippery.

The injured kept lying unattended and unnoticed in the drain throughout the night. In the morning, the police were informed, but by then it was too late, and all the seven people, including women and children, had expired by then.

Police said the deceased included three women and three girls. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. All the deceased belonged to Bhara Kahu, Ahmed Town.

They were identified as Raja Hamza, Rabia Bibi, Tahira Bibi, Shamalia Bibi, Manahil, Ramsha and Nazia. Police have initiated inquiry into the accident.