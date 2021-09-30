Growers demand fair price for tobacco crop

PESHAWAR: Tobacco Growers Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded that their tobacco crop should be procured in time at the proper current rate.

A press release said that the Alliance held a meeting wherein the speakers said that tobacco growers have been protesting in different areas of Swabi for the five days and also blocked (Peshawar-Islamabad) Motorway against the policies of multinational tobacco companies who rejected tobacco crop purchase from these farmers and tobacco growers on different excuses.

President Kissan Board Rizwanullah said that multinational companies purchased tobacco crops at low price in violation of their quota, or sometimes they refused to purchase it in surplus.