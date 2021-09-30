Growers demand fair price for tobacco crop

PESHAWAR: Tobacco Growers Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded that their tobacco crop should be procured in time at the proper current rate.
A press release said that the Alliance held a meeting wherein the speakers said that tobacco growers have been protesting in different areas of Swabi for the five days and also blocked (Peshawar-Islamabad) Motorway against the policies of multinational tobacco companies who rejected tobacco crop purchase from these farmers and tobacco growers on different excuses.
President Kissan Board Rizwanullah said that multinational companies purchased tobacco crops at low price in violation of their quota, or sometimes they refused to purchase it in surplus.
SUKKUR: Four people, including a woman, drowned when a speeding car plunged into the BS Feeder in district...
SUKKUR: A mother and a brother of the two victims of December 27, 2007 Khairpur riots demanded justice for their loved...
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 82 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players...
ISLAMABAD: The students protesting against the entrance test in the medical colleges marched towards the Parliament...