Property dealer killed, five other people injured resisting mugging bids

In yet another fresh wave of violence in Karachi, a young property dealer, a grocery shopkeeper and a tandoor worker were gunned down, while seven other people, including a teenage boy, were wounded in different incidents across the city.

The Mobina Town police said a man was shot dead when unidentified suspects opened fire on a car near the Pakistan Meteorological Department on University Road. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the deceased was identified as 21-year-old Umair Butt, son of Umar Butt. The father was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but he fortunately remained unhurt.

The father told the police that four men on two motorbikes had arrived on the scene to rob them. He said that one of the suspects fired at his son when he tried to pull out his licensed pistol.

Police said they have recovered the empty shells of the pistol used to kill the son, while they are also looking for the CCTV camera footage of the crime scene’s surroundings. They said the father and son lived in Malir’s Kazimabad area and were associated with the property business.

The Awami Colony police said a grocery shopkeeper was gunned down near Korangi’s Allah Wali Chowrangi. The deceased person was identified as 36-year-old Jumma Khan, son of Ahmed Ali. His body was taken to the JPMC.

SHO Safdar Mashwani said the incident took place shortly after the victim reached his shop, where four men on two motorbikes arrived to shoot him dead. The officer said that nothing was taken from the shop, suggesting that the attack was not a part of a mugging attempt but was rather motivated by a personal enmity. The deceased was a resident of the same locality.

In Nazimabad, 25-year-old Lal Muhammad, son of Baz Muhammad, was shot dead during the wee hours. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The victim’s father said his son was asleep when he received a phone call at around 2am, following which he left the house, adding that some two hours later a local rickshaw driver informed him that his son had been gunned down.

Police said the deceased used to work at a tandoor and was a father of two. They said the victim had been imprisoned due to a robbery case around four months ago and had presently been out on bail.

In Gulshan-e-Maymar, 35-year-old Muhammad Noor was wounded in a firing incident. Police said the injury occurred after the victim tried to resist a mugging attempt. In the North Nazimabad area, a security guard of a private company was injured after he tried to resist a mugging attempt. He was identified as 55-year-old Aslam.

The Sohrab Goth police said 55-year-old Aftab Ahmed was wounded after he tried to resist a mugging attempt on the Super Highway. He was taken to ASH. In Quaidabad, another man was injured after he tried to resist a mugging attempt in Sherpao Colony. He was taken to the JPMC. The SITE Super Highway police said 30-year-old Naeem Yousuf was wounded after he tried to resist an attempt to rob him of his mobile phone. He was taken to ASH. Another firing incident took place in the Korangi area, where a man identified as Tanvir, son of Qaiser Hussain, was wounded near Indus Chowrangi. He was taken to the JPMC.

In Keamari’s Gulshan-e-Sikandar area, 17-year-old Jaffar, son of Gul Raheem, was wounded in a firing incident. Police said the injury occurred during a clash over a personal dispute.