Punjab’s chief secretary and police chief replaced again

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high-ranking bureaucratic officers in Punjab, which saw the chief secretary and police chief replaced for the fourth and sixth times respectively since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary (CS), Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders. Afzal replaces Jawad Rafique Malik.

Sardar Ali Khan, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Punjab, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab, on his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders, said the notification. Sardar Ali Khan replaces incumbent Punjab police chief Inam Ghani.

The Punjab government is changing the Punjab police chief for the sixth time, making Sardar Ali Khan the seventh inspector general of the province in the PTI-led government. On the other hand, the chief secretary Punjab has been changed four times since the PTI came to power, making Afzal the fifth chief secretary during the PTI’s three-year tenure.

The appointments were made based on a summary forwarded to the cabinet by the Punjab chief minister. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had decided in a meeting to make important changes to the Punjab government.