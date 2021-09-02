MoU signed to lower diabetes via skill development

Islamabad : The Diabetes Centre (TDC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Wednesday for training, capacity building, and extension activities relating to care for diabetes and its related complications for healthcare workers working in health setups in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Under the MoU, TDC and ICRC will train medical officers, LHWs, as well as paramedical and laboratory technicians to enable them work more effectively for diabetes prevention and treatment. By leveraging TDC’s expertise, the MoU focuses on building capacity through the establishment of foot care units at CMH and Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Muzaffarabad, thereby providing diagnostic and treatment facilities to diabetes patients suffering from foot problems.

The CEO of TDC Tahir M. Abbasi and Dr. Amjad Khan from IICRC signed the MOU and expressed their eagerness to work together. TDC’s Head of Admin, Operations, and Medicine were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir said, the hospital is pleased to enter into this MOU for enhancing the skills of healthcare workers in AJK so they could help lower the burden of diabetes.

Dr. Amjad said, TDC is a long-term partner of ICRC and being the Diabetes pioneer, its efforts in developmental and educational healthcare projects are invaluable. He thanked the management for their cooperation with ICRC and hoped that both organizations will continue to collaborate in a bid to elevate the standards of diabetes care in AJK and other areas of Pakistan through joint capacity building initiatives.