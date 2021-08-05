Cultural Ambassador’ campaign launched to further promote Sino-Pak friendship

ISLAMABAD: Junior Cultural Ambassador’ campaign launched here to further Sino-Pak friendship.

According to Gwadar Pro, it was organised by the Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy and China Cultural Center (CCC). Pakistani youth have actively participated in the ‘Junior Cultural Ambassador’ campaign. All the contestants expressed their hope to serve as ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’ of China-Pakistan friendship in the future.

This campaign was sponsored by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and supported by various Overseas Chinese Cultural Centers,CCC said.

The China Cultural Center in Pakistan received the registration form and recorded videos. The Cultural Center submitted the relevant participation material of qualified contestants to the jury panel after conducting primary selection. Sticking to the theme of the event, the participants expressed their understanding and feelings of cultural exchange, their blessings for the young people from home and abroad, and their wishes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games by singing, reciting, writing, painting and playing musical instruments.

This ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’ campaign aims to promote culture and educational exchange, showing colorful real life and upward spirit of Pakistani youth, and their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

It also highlights the extensive and profound Chinese history and culture of deep friendship, praise for China’s economic and social development. In late June, the “Bridge of Friendship and Ambassadors of Culture – Build a Dream for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics” China Soong Ching Ling Foundation’s ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’ campaign was launched around the world.

With the full support of the Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, the China Cultural Center in Pakistan invited relevant educational institutions across Pakistan to participate. After the details of the campaign were published on the China Cultural Center Pakistan's Official Facebook page, Pakistani teenagers enthusiastically participated in the activity.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was organized online. After the launch of the ‘Junior Cultural Ambassador’ campaign, many young people from Pakistan actively participated in the event.

By July 31, 2021, the Cultural Center submitted the relevant participation material of qualified contestants to the jury panel after conducting primary selection.

