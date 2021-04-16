Haleem Adil Shaikh indicted for rioting

SUKKUR: The First Civil Judge, Mirpur Mathello, indicted the PTI leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in a 2019 rioting case. Shaikh appeared before First Civil Judge Mirpur Mathello on Thursday, in a case of rioting during the by-election of NA-205 Ghotki in 2019. The court indicted him and adjourned the case till May 20. Refusing to plead guilty, the PTI claimed the case was registered against him on political considerations. Shaikh’s counsel accused the Sindh Police of working on the directions of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The Jarwar Police of Ghotki in 2019 had registered an FIR against Haleem Adil Shaikh for alleged rioting during the by-election of NA-205 Ghotki.