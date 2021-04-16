close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

JICA team to train Wasa staff

National

April 16, 2021

LAHORE: A delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is scheduled to come here in May 2021, to train the staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

This was disclosed by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz here Thursday after holding an online meeting with JICA, Japan. He said discussions were held on providing better training facilities at Wasa Lahore’s training centre.

He said that benefits from JICA's experience would also be included in staff training, which will enhance their performance. He deputed DMD FA&R Muhammad Tanveer as the focal person of this upcoming important training.

Muhammad Tanveer will assist in data collection before the JICA mission arrives, Wasa MD said adding the JICA delegation appreciated the performance of Wasa Lahore especially during the COVID-19 epidemic.

