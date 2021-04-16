Commissioner, RPO visit DHQ hospital, inquire after injured cops

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmad Ghumman and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Karim Thursday visited the DHQ Hospital and inquired after the well being of cops who sustained injuries during violent protests. Talking to reporters, the commissioner said every officer and young man of the police force was our pride and precious asset. The police men were fully prepared to discharge their duties and were ready to face every challenge, he said. The RPO lauded courage, bravery and duty of the cops.