Sikh Yatrees reach Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: As many as 818 Indian Sikh Yatrees reached Gurdwara Janamasthan to attend Baisakhi festival on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Bilal Iftikhar and Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal received them. Later, Sikh Yatrees performed their rituals, including Matha Teki. Talking to journalists, group leader of Indian Sikh Yatrees Sardar Harpal Singh said that they were very happy on the warm reception. Meanwhile, the police took strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident. DPO Bilal Iftikhar said that 1,028 police officials would perform duty in three shifts. He said that special pickets had been set up inside and around the city. He said that luggage scanners and walkthrough gates had also been installed in Gurdwara Janamasthan.