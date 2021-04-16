10 buses impounded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The district administration sealed six shops and impounded 10 buses over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday. In line with the special directives of DC Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown on violators of corona SOPs and sealed six shops.