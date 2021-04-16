close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
10 buses impounded

National

MULTAN: The district administration sealed six shops and impounded 10 buses over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday. In line with the special directives of DC Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown on violators of corona SOPs and sealed six shops.

