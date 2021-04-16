close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

PMA for restoring healthcare workers’ vaccination

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has written a letter to Asad Umar, Head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), requesting him to restore the priority registration of healthcare workers for vaccination.

Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA Centre, said that PMA is very much concerned over the rapid increase of coronavirus patients and the country has been reporting record number of coronavirus deaths these days. The situation is worsening day by day and the vaccination process is very slow in the country, he said.

In this alarming situation, the priority registration of doctors for vaccination has been suspended for one month which is very distressing for the medical fraternity. PMA also requested him to expedite the vaccination process by introducing walk-in facility through CNIC for all adults.

Latest News

More From Pakistan