OPC team visits NAB office

LAHORE: A delegation comprising senior officials from Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab led by member OPC Neelum Irshad Sheikh visited National Accountability Bureau Lahore in a bid to highlighting the problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The delegation was accompanied by Vice-Chairman, OPC Punjab Waseem Akhtar Ramay and Commissioner OPC Khadim Abbas Bukhari. The DG NAB Lahore carefully listened to the queries brought forth before the Bureau chief and his teams. While addressing the visiting delegation, DG NAB Lahore maintained that overseas Pakistanis are the precious and loyal asset of Pakistan and it's our duty to safeguard their rights. Moreover, DG NAB Lahore constituted a Cell headed by a director level officer of NAB Lahore to handle all cases referred by OPC, Punjab.