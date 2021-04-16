â€˜Work on single-dose Covid vaccine underwayâ€™

Islamabad: National Institute of Health (NIH) has revealed that it is working to develop a single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

"Our team is ready to undertake this task, while a Chinese team is already here to oversee the exercise," NIH executive director Major General Aamer Ikram told the National Assembly standing committee on national health services here.

He said the NIH had carried out the clinical trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CanSinoBio placing the country among the first few to do so. The NIH chief said China had been formally asked for the transfer of the vaccine technology and the raw material for the vaccine would reach the country shortly. He said the process for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine would begin following the imminent restoration of the relevant NIH plant, which was closed a few years ago.