People complain about poor quality of flour, price-hike

NOWSHERA: Elders and local people on Sunday piled up complaints about the poor quality of subsidized wheat flour and high prices of meat, milk and other essential items before Adviser to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman and demanded action against the responsible persons.

The elders informed the adviser that people complained various stomach diseases after consuming the subsidized flour while prices of meat, milk and other food items had gone up ahead of Ramazan.

Taking notice of the complaints, Mian Khaliqur Rahman directed the relevant officials to take strict action against the flourmills and dealers, who were not providing quality flour to the people.

The adviser said that stern action would also be taken against elements involved in creating hurdles in providing relief being given by the government to the people. He said that hoarding and illegal profiteering mafia should be dealt with an iron hand.

The adviser said that pre-Ramazan campaign would be extended to rural areas to facilitate the people of far-off areas of the province.

He told the delegations to contact him directly, the Food Department or place a complaint on the Pakistan Citizens Portal to resolve the issue promptly.

He claimed that there was no shortage of wheat stock while wheat quota for the flourmills was being increased in the province.

Khaliqur Rahman said that wheat was being provided to the flourmills on daily basis so that people could not face any shortage of flour and get the staple item at a subsidized rate everywhere in the province.

He said that the government was paying millions of rupees in subsidies annually so that the people could get food items at reasonable prices.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity.