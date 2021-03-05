Iran hails European decision not to criticise it at IAEA

TEHRAN: Iran welcomed a decision by European nations on Thursday to scrap a planned resolution criticising the Islamic republic at a meeting of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency.

Britain, France and Germany had planned to introduce a resolution at the IAEA board of governors meeting this week criticising Iran’s suspension of some nuclear inspections. But diplomats said the resolution, which had not yet been formally submitted to the UN nuclear watchdog, would no longer be put forward. "Iran hopes the parties participating in the agreement can seize this opportunity, with serious cooperation, to ensure the full implementation of the agreement by all," he added.