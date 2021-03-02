Baloch Culture Day event

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has arranged colourful activities in connection with Baloch Culture Day being celebrated today (Tuesday) to highlight the beauty of Balochistan at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Director Arts and Culture Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the preparations had been completed to commemorate the day. Renowned Baloch singer Akhtar Chanal's song will be released on the occasion. He said the initiative of Alhamra would strengthen the good cultural attitudes.