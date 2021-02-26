Back to regular 5-day classes from Monday

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has announced that all schools will go back to regular five days classes from March 1 (Monday).

Taking to Twitter, he said restrictions imposed on schools in some major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar to conduct staggered classes was only until Feb 28.

According to the minister, the announcement applies to all educational institutions in the designated cities, where restrictions had been imposed. "Allah SWTs infinite mercy that we are returning to normal," he said.

The minister further said all educational institutions would continue to observe normal coronavirus standard operating procedures like physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand washing facilities on campus.

Meanwhile, the education ministry announced that the urban centres in question had been restricted to a three-day school week by the NCOC due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

It added that after the review of the COVID-19 incidence, the restriction was being removed. The ministry, however, said the SOPs issued by it in consultation with the health ministry and NCOC were fully applicable to schools with a special emphasis on the use of face masks, physical distancing and hand washing. "The SOP document and frequently asked questions are available on the Ministry's website http://www.mofept.gov.pk/ and can be accessed in Urdu and English," it said.