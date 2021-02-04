Police ignoring reasons behind deaths of three Multan doctors

MULTAN: The police are still clueless about reasons behind mysterious death of three well-reputed doctors, who were found dead ten days ago in Multan.

The deaths of Dr Azhar Hussain, Dr Aleza Haider and Dr Mohib Salim have become a big puzzle for the police investigators. Police incessantly argued since the start of the probe that two deaths were suicides and the third one was accidental. Police were also found reluctant to probe the reasons behind suicides considering them as out of their domain.

Dr Azhar Hussain and his daughter Dr Aleza Haider were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house on January 22, and on January 29 the police found burnt body of Dr Azhar’s brother Dr Mohib Salim from his house. Dr Salim worked as a senior radiologist in Nishtar Medical College before his retirement. He was husband of Lt-Col Rukhsana.

The News has investigated the issue of deaths and found that Dr Aleza Haider was the only daughter of Dr Azhar Hussain, a millionaire. The FIR contents show Dr Azhar shot dead his daughter and the FIR was registered on the complaint of Bushra Bibi, the widow of Dr Azhar Hussein. The FIR did not indicate reasons behind the killing of Dr Aleza by her husband. The FIR has left many questions unanswered.

Bushra stated in the FIR that she had heard a gunshot moments later when Dr Azhar came to her room. The FIR contents raised a question when Dr Azhar was alive why he did not go to hospital to save his daughter? If his daughter was killed by missed gunfire then he should have rushed to the hospital with his daughter as happens in normal cases.

From the FIR another point can be raised as if he deliberately killed his daughter then what were the motives behind the murder. Similarly, suicide of Dr Mohib Salim also raises many questions.

The CCTV footage of the house located in Sakhi Sultan Colony shows Dr Mohib came to his house in a car at 10:51 am on January 29. Moments later, the kitchen was engulfed with fire. He was looking normal and calm in the footage with no hurry to perform his work.

According to relatives, Dr Mohib can never ever commit a suicide because of his calm nature. He always led a happy life with deep understanding with his wife on all matters of life. There was no domestic feud in the family.

However, police have established that it was a suicide and Dr Mohib self-immolated himself. The motives behind the suicide are still mysterious and police are not interested to probe them.