PDM working on enemy’s agenda: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was working on the enemy’s agenda by spreading anarchy in the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said the opposition parties were following their individual agenda to save their political future.On the other hand, the chief minister asserted that the foundation of a transparent Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government was the most transparent as not a single scandal had surfaced in two-and-a-half years, he emphasised. Those who were engaged in the politics of allegations had no future and it was tragic that the opposition was trying to divide the nation for some political gains, he added.

Usman Buzdar stressed that the propagandists should realise the fact that people could not be deceived through hollow claims as people had fully recognised the double standards of the opposition.

The chief minister stressed that the country was passing through a critical phase as the enemy was conspiring to destabilise it. On the other hand, the opposition was showing a non-serious attitude, he said. Every Pakistani was duty-bound to prefer national interest as personal interest had no worth before the interest of the state, the chief minister said. The opposition should also prefer the national interest as the country needed unity, he added. Pakistan is our only identity and we should not indulge in anything that could bring a bad name to the country, the chief minister concluded.

