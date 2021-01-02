New year dawns with coldest night of 12 years in Karachi

KARACHI Dwellers of Karachi experienced the coldest night in 12 years when mercury dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius in the city on night between Thursday and Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, adding that cold wave would continue for the next eight to ten days in January.

“The new year dawned with the coldest night in last 12 years when mercury dropped to 5.6C on the night between Thursday and Friday. Last time, mercury had dropped below 6C in 2008 when 5.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the month of January”, Sardar Sarfraz, Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO), Sindh, told The News on Friday.

PMD official said as per prevailing conditions, cold and dry weather would prevail in Karachi in the next eight to 10 days with minimum temperatures ranging between 6-8 degrees Celsius and added that due to Northerly and Northeasterly winds, minimum temperature would remain in the range of 6-8 degrees Celsius most of the days.