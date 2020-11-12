Quit smoking

Steps taken by the government against smoking have proved quite inadequate and ineffective. Only a blanket ban on the use of tobacco and the closure of the tobacco industry will root this evil out of the country. Even though the government has passed several laws that prohibit smoking in public places, these steps have not produced the desired result.

The consumption of tobacco products is growing steadily in Pakistan. The government should take proper steps to impose a complete ban on the consumption of these products to make sure that our young generation doesn’t fall victim to this addiction.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi