Industrial monitoring lab at ITU opens

LAHORE:Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Industrial Monitoring and Automation Lab (INMAL) at Information Technology University which will meet ever increasing demands of the clusters of industrial hubs in the country.

Speaking of the occasion, Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated the endeavours of the university teachers for conducting the high class research and developing indigenous software to address the multiple technical complications being confronted by the industry for modernisation of plants to minimise the production cost to meet the challenges of global markets. He said that FIEDMC would take full advantage of the services of lab for up-gradation and automation of industrial units. He hoped that INMAL would play key role in addressing the issues of industrial sector for better and effective use of electricity.

He said that it is good omen that one the public sector university (ITU) under the dynamic leadership of its Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarfraz Khurshid was taking lead in carrying out world class research especially in electrical engineering under the supervision of Dr Tauseef Tauqeer, head of electrical engineering department. Earlier, Dr Tauseef Tauqeer gave a detailed presentation on the INMAL and its role in providing the services to Wasa Lahore, Lesco and other sectors.