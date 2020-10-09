Khalilzad, US brass praise Pakistan role in Afghan peace

RAWALPINDI: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan Gen Austin Scott Miller met with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, where they appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace talks.

According to tweets by Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, Ambassador Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on Gen Bajwa at the General headquarters. Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Special Representative for Afghanistan was also present.

“Peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting,” the ISPR said. “Visiting dignitaries appreciated positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan peace process,” he added.