Govt strengthening parliament, democracy, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that those who call the parliament a rubber stump are humiliating democracy and public vote. He said the government is strengthening the parliament and democracy in the country. The country is also facing economic problems due to corruption by the corrupt elements, said the Punjab governor while speaking at meetings with Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar and PTI delegations here on Friday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the leadership of the opposition parties should play their positive and democratic role. It is also the responsibility of the opposition to play a role in strengthening democracy and the parliament, he stated.

He said that the purpose of the legislation passed in the parliament was not to take political revenge from anyone but it was passed only in the interest of the nation. The Punjab governor said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is providing full relief and facilities to the domestic and foreign investors due to which investment in Pakistan is steadily increasing.

He said that Pakistan is getting stronger economically but the enemies of Pakistan, unfortunately, are not digesting the development of the county. “We will not allow the enemies to succeed in their destructive and impure purposes,” he added.