People protest delay in bridge opening

MANSEHRA: People of Nawasher Perhana area took to the streets against the delay in the opening of the Khalian Arain bridge, which was completed at an estimated cost of Rs120 million about two years ago.

“The funds for the bridge were sanctioned during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and construction work was completed in 2018 but people of Mansehra and Oghi tehsil are still deprived of its benefits,” Ishtiq Tanoli, a former councillor, told the protest gathering in Nawasher on Monday. The protesters from various villages and localities participated in the protest and threatened to block the main artery to traffic for an indefinite period if the bridge was not opened to traffic. “The suspension bridge, which is still in use near the newly constructed bridge, is in a highly dilapidated condition and could trigger a fatal accident anytime if the traffic is not diverted to the concrete bridge” feared Tanoli. A local elder, Mohammad Tariq, said the bridge was completed almost 95 percent two years ago but a federal government was reluctant to release an amount of Rs3 million for its opening. “This bridge reduces the travelling distance of 40km between Mansehra and Oghi tehsils and the federal government should ensure its opening without any further delay in the larger public interest,” said Tariq.