Saudi ambassador, CM Usman Buzdar discuss bilateral relations

LAHORE: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy wished Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Independence Day at the CM office on Friday. The CM prayed for the good health of Saudi King Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz. During the meeting, different matters came under discussion, including Pakistan-Saudi relations and promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The CM stated that Pakistanis had long-lasting spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and the people of both countries were interlinked in the bond of brotherhood. Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan and it fully supported the nation in every hour of trial, the CM said. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken for the welfare of the people and development of the social sector and took keen interest in the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.