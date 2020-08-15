CM Usman Buzdar pays tribute to Pakistan movement leaders, martyrs

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan is a great country so are the people of Pakistan. The country will be made strong and prosperous and every Pakistani will play role in strengthening it.

He said the Independence Day is an occasion of joy and happiness for every citizen of the country. Addressing the ceremony after performing flag-hoisting at Hazoori Bagh on Friday, he felicitated the nation saying it was an occasion to pay rich tributes to Pakistan Movement leaders and martyrs who sacrificed their everything for the motherland. Independence Day reminds us that the blessing of freedom is the result of countless sacrifices and the great struggle of millions of Muslims and it was not doled out to us, he said.

The chief minister maintained that the immortal sacrifices taught us the lesson of continuous struggle to make Pakistan great and strong. The chief minister said, “We cannot forget Indian Occupied Kashmir on this Independence Day as brave Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan and Kashmir are twins and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant freedom to the Kashmiris as soon as possible,” he said. Pakistan is a great country and Pakistanis are a great nation in the world. August 14 is a day to reiterate the commitment to make Pakistan great and strong and the nation is united for this cause. He reiterated that Pakistan would be made strong and prosperous and every individual would perform duties honestly. The democracy will be more strengthened in future while the economy and defence sectors will also be made stronger and impregnable, he added.

Iqbal mausoleum: Usman Buzdar laid a wreath on the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and offered Fateha on Friday. He prayed for national prosperity and freedom of Occupied Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation. Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered the prayer. Meanwhile, the CM also performed the national flag-hoisting ceremony at Alamgiri Gate of the Lahore Fort.

Saudia Ambassador: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy wished Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Independence Day at the CM office on Friday.

The CM prayed for the good health of Saudi King Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz. During the meeting, different matters came under discussion, including Pakistan-Saudi relations and promotion of bilateral cooperation. The CM stated that Pakistanis had long-lasting spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and the people of both countries were interlinked in the bond of brotherhood. Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan and it fully supported the nation in every hour of trial, the CM said.

The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken for the welfare of the people and development of the social sector and took keen interest in the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.