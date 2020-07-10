PTDC terminated employees protest continues

Rawalpindi: The nationwide protest of PTDC employees against illegal dismissal continued on third consecutive day. The sacked employees approached Islamabad High Court against Zulfi Bukhari, chairman NTCD.

A total of more than 450 permanent employees of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and its 4 subsidiaries including; PTDC Flashman’s Hotels, more than 40 motels of PTDC,) Pakistan Tours Limited and Lahore Delhi (Friendship) Bus Service have been terminated across the country giving the false reason of losses due to Novel Corona Virus COVID-19.

Employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Head Office and Tourist Information Centers were forcibly fired on July 7, 2020 on the pretext of financial losses.

The nationwide protest of PTDC employees against illegal dismissal continued for another day. Union officials told the media that acting chairman Zulfi Bukhari and acting MD Intikhab Alam have been in charge of PTDC for the last 18 months and they have ignored all the human rights as well as violating the true spirit of 18th constitutional amendment. All decisions are being made by the board, while the controlling Ministry i.e. Cabinet Division has been completely set aside. There is an inter-provincial liaison ministry for the implementation of the 18th Amendment and for co-ordination in federal and provincial affairs, while the ministry is also being bypassed to hand over PTDC assets to the provinces.