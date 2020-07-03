Citizens’ protection body holds video conference with Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020 held a meeting with Facebook via video conference on 29th of June, 2020 on continuation of the ongoing consultation process over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held with Facebook representatives on their perspective on the provisions of the rules. The Committee apprised that formulation of rules is a statutory requirement under Section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA). It was emphasised that citizens in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom of expression over internet as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Committee also stressed on sustained communication, better understanding of local context and societal values, greater transparency with respect to community standards and content moderation policies and mechanisms by FB to protect citizens against online harm. The Committee and FB representatives agreed on the need for continued engagement and complete transparency.