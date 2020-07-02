Ishtiaq Baig appointed Chairman Pak-Morocco BC

KARACHI: Leading businessman, philanthropist and Hon. Consul General of Kingdom of Morocco, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, has been appointed Chairman Pak Morocco Business Council of FPCCI. A letter in this regard has been issued by President FPCCI Anjum Nisar. He had been appointed as Chairman Pak Morocco Business Council for the last many years. Ishtiaq Baig is also the Chairman of Pak Morocco joint business council and instrumental in enhancing bilateral trade between Morocco and Pakistan. He recently took a delegation of 20 Pakistani leading businessmen to visit Morocco to explore export opportunities. A biryani festival was recently organized in Morocco by him with the collaboration of Embassy to promote the Pakistani rice; the event was a great success. He is also the former Vice President of FPCCI. In recognition of his services to promote bilateral trade and relations between the two countries, the government of Kingdom of Morocco has conferred upon him the Moroccan Civil Award ‘Wissam Alawi’.