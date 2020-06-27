Former emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Munawar Hasan passes away

By News Desk

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Syed Munawar Hasan passed away in a local hospital after a protracted illness on Friday, the party announced in a tweet. He was 78.

Hasan, the fourth emir of JI, led the party from 2009-2014. He had been active in students’ politics since his university days in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He had initially joined the National Students Federation (NSF) and was elected as its president in 1959, however, it was in 1960 that he preferred to become a member of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), this association led to his becoming a lifelong member of JI-Pakistan in 1967.

President Arif Alvi telephoned the former JI chief’s son, Talha Munawar, and offered his condolences, a statement from the President House said. He prayed for peace of the departed soul and for strength to the late Syed Munawar’s family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz also expressed his grief. In a tweet, the minister said the deceased was a “proponent of democracy and a very sophisticated man”. “He became a powerful voice for the rights of Muslims around the world,” said Faraz.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif said: “Grieved to learn about the passing away of former Amir of Jamat-i-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan. His services to Pakistan and commitment to Islam were unwavering. May Allah rest his soul in peace! My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the JI workers.”

Opposition lawmaker and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed regret over the late JI Ameer. He prayed for the elevation of his rank in Paradise, the PPP said in a statement.

“Syed Munawar Hasan was one of the dedicated political workers who commanded immense respect from all communities, groups and parties with absolutely divergent political views,” said Mehnaz Rehman, a senior journalist and few of the women who remained active in students politics in the 1960s-1970s.