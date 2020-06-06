Zartaj Gul calls for behavioural change to conserve nature

Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday called the entire masses especially youth to bring behavioural change in the society to conserve nature and show love towards it which is equal to be affectionate with the country.

In her video message received here, the minister of state said this year’s World Environment Day theme was ‘Time for Nature’ which complied with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan vision.

She said it was times when our air quality, water table, forests and biodiversity reserves were rapidly depleting that would cast serious impact on future generations and ecology.

If measures are not being taken on ground to restore our decaying natural resources then the imbalance between environment and anthropogenic activities would become unsustainable to cope with.

“The youth should opt to plant maximum trees and is the best solution to reduce harmful emissions and control rising temperature of the globe,” she said.

Zartaj Gul mentioned that the Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Pakistan and Plastic Free environment were adorable initiatives and the public should take part in these campaigns.

She also urged the masses to shun the use of plastic bags that were detrimental for our environment, wildlife and ecology.